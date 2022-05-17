Carlson's 'views are identical to a mentally ill teen who murdered strangers': Critics respond to Tucker's post-Buffalo rant
Tucker Carlson speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

This weekend, the gunman of the Buffalo shooting was revealed to be a supporter of a Tucker Carlson conspiracy theory the Fox News host has been promoting for the last year.

Carlson has dedicated several segments of his show on the so-called "white replacement" or "great replacement" theory. Loosely, the theory goes that Democrats are intentionally trying to bring immigrants into the U.S. to win elections.

Monday night, responding to criticism following the Buffalo mass shooting, Carlson told his audience that they were the ones that were under attack. Carlson said "you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud. That’s what they’re telling you."

Carlson went on to falsely claim that "hate speech" is just speech that other people hate.


After seeing clips of the show, political experts and news nerds flocked to social media to critique Carlson.

You can see the responses to Carlson's Monday show below:









SmartNews Fox News