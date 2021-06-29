Tucker Carlson makes shocking accusation: NSA is 'monitoring' me in plot to take Fox show 'off the air'

On Fox News Monday, Tucker Carlson went completely off the rails with a claim that the National Security Agency is spying on his show as part of a plot to have him deplatformed.

"Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA — the National Security Agency — is monitoring our electronic communications, and is planning to leak them in an effort to take this show off the air," said Carlson. "Now, that's a shocking claim, and ordinarily we'd be skeptical because it is illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens. It's a crime. It's not a third-world country. Things like that should not happen in America."

"But unfortunately, they do happen, and in this case they did happen," continued Carlson. "The whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated information back to us about a story that we are working on, that could have only come directly from my texts and emails. There's no other possible source for that information. Period. The NSA captured that information without our knowledge, and did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that."

Watch below: