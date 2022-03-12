WATCH: Bill Maher stuns NYT writer with salacious wisecrack about Putin and Fox News
Screengrab.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher shocked New York Times opinion writer Frank Bruni with a lewd joke about Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

Carlson has been harshly criticized for parroting Russian propaganda about Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"New rule, somebody has to get in touch with Vladimir Putin's mistress, the gymnast Alina Kabaeva, and ask her what she's smiling about," he said as he displayed a picture of the Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast performing a handstand with her legs bent back over her head and a large smile.

"And, uh, what do you call a position where you blow Putin and twist yourself up in knots?" he asked.

"Oh, oh right — the Tucker Carlson," he said with a photo of the anchor with his mouth agape.

Bruni's mouth also opened wide after Maher delivered his joke.

