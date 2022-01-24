Dem lawmaker says Tucker Carlson fans are bombarding his office with calls demanding he support Russia

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's regular pro-Kremlin rants are apparently having a big impact on his viewers' takes on American foreign policy.
Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) on Monday revealed that "my office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we're not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine."
What's more, says Malinowski, these callers "want me to support Russia's 'reasonable' positions" when it comes to potentially invading and annexing a sovereign nation.
Carlson for the last several weeks has accused the Washington foreign policy establishment of trying to gin up a war with Russia, despite the fact that President Joe Biden has repeatedly ruled out sending American troops to help defend Ukraine from a Russian invasion.
Last week, for example, Carlson said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has served no legitimate purpose since the fall of the Soviet Union, and he also compared Ukraine's relationship with NATO with a hypothetical scenario in which the Chinese government took direct military control over Mexico.
As The Daily Beast's Julia Davis reports, Carlson's anti-NATO rants have even become staples on Russian state TV.