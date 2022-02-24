Kremlin-backed media now broadcasts entire Tucker Carlson monologues with Russian subtitles

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has continued defending Russian President Vladimir Putin, even as he ordered a full invasion into Ukraine this week.

The Hill's John Kruzel points out that Kremlin-backed media outlet Russia Today has been keen on exposing its audience to Carlson, and even went so far recently to rebroadcast an entire Carlson monologue about Russia, complete with Russian subtitles.

RT in particular this week showed an now-infamous Carlson monologue in which he questioned whether Americans should even dislike Putin at all.

"It may be worth asking yourself… why do I hate Putin?" Carlson asked rhetorically. "Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity?"

Although many on Fox News have used the Ukraine crisis to bash Biden for being weak, Carlson has done the opposite by accusing Biden of deliberately trying to gin up a war.

