‘That is slander!’ Tucker Carlson freaks out after GOP congressman calls him out for Russia propaganda

The ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee was accused of "slander" on Fox News on Thursday evening by host Tucker Carlson.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) has been a harsh critic of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and has called the Russian strongman a "war criminal."

"History will judge us for how we respond, and we must continue to support Ukraine with lethal weapons and air defense," he wrote on Thursday.

McCaul's stance on the war angered Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, who has been widely condemned for pushing Putin's propaganda on his prime-time show.

"In recent days, McCaul has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation," Carlson said.

He complained about being viewed as a "disloyal American" who is "doing the bidding of a foreign power."

"That is not fine. That is slander," Carlson said, implying that the accusation is false.

"We don't care what the Russian government does," Carlson claimed and went on to pronounce "Russian disinformation" in a high-pitched voice.

Carlson went on to complain about Republicans who agree with Joe Biden about big questions like democracy and the invasion of Ukraine.

"So you have to ask yourself, why are so many Republicans suddenly talking like Joe Biden? And the answer is, because the big questions, the questions that matter, they agree with each other and you should know that," he complained.