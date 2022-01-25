"There’s a reason they play him every night on Russian state TV," said MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on her Tuesday show about Fox host Tucker Carlson.

The comments came after Carlson's latest rant in support of Russia and Vladimir Putin appeared on Russian state television in which he just asked "questions" about why siding with Russia in its dispute with Ukraine was wrong.

"Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?" Carlson asked. "They're both foreign countries that don't care anything about the United States. Kind of strange."

Carlson then questioned why the United States belongs to NATO, the military alliance that Putin has relentlessly sought to weaken.

"It's not the first time Tucker Carlson has openly embraced dictators," Wallace said of the Fox personality. "He's been vocal in his support for Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. Last week, he announced he'll be broadcasting from that country for the second time in a year."

Wallace had her own questions for Carlson, demanding to know why a Fox host is so committed to tearing down America and embracing Putin and other dictators.

The guests suspected it was about television ratings or appeasing former President Donald Trump.

See the video discussion below:



