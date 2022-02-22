Tucker Carlson continues begging for Putin interview as troops move into northwest Ukraine

Fox host has been criticized for the past several months for his support of Russia and President Vladimir Putin over fledging democracy Ukraine.

Politico's Andrew Desiderio wrote earlier this month, "Carlson’s views are permeating the GOP base in a way that could undermine Republicans’ efforts to emphasize cross-party unity as they seek to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

“On individuals up here who are decision-makers, I don’t hear any disagreement about the position Russia is in,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD). “Russia is the aggressor. … Ukraine has every right, as a sovereign nation, to have their borders respected. Russia’s not doing that."

But as tanks rolled into northwest Ukraine, Carlson spent his show begging Putin for an interview.

