Tucker Carlson to make first public appearance since leaving Fox News
Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2022 on Dec. 17, 2022 in Phoenix. - Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

Fox News castaway Tucker Carlson plans to make his first public appearance Thursday since abruptly parting ways with the right-wing cable channel last week. The Daily Caller — a site co-founded by Carlson — reported Wednesday the disgraced pundit will speak at an Alabama fundraiser for the Christian-centric organization Rainbow Omega, benefiting “adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.” Carlson and Fox News “mutually agreed” it was time for him to leave the network after a motherlode of sexist and racist exchanges between the 53-year-old prime-time host and his associates were...