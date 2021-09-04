Fox News host blasted for 'obscene' push for counterfeit vaccine cards

Fox News was called out on CNN on Saturday after the network's most-watched personality defended people criminally conspiring to counterfeit vaccination cards.

On Thursday, Tucker Carlson defending faking vaccination cards after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. charged fifteen people for a "fake COVID-19 vaccination card conspiracy" which allegedly included fraudulently entering individuals into the New York State Immunization Information System.

"One of the really unfortunate trends lately has to do with fake vaccine cards," CNN's Jim Acosta reported. "I can't believe people do this, but of course they're going to do it."

The host played a clip of Carlson defending fake vaccination cards.

Acosta interviewed Dr. William Schaffner for analysis on the situation.

"Falsifying vaccination certificates is obscene," Schaffner said.

"We shouldn't ever do that. It's so much easier to just get vaccinated," he noted. "We all know that the vaccines work, they're remarkably safe, they protect you and they protect the people around you."

Watch: