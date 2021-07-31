White House warned CDC report was being taken out of context — and then Fox News proved it

Fox News aired a segment questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine on Friday night that took Centers for Disease Control numbers out of context.

Earlier in the day, The Washington Post published a story on Provincetown coronavirus infections under the headline, "CDC study shows three-fourths of people infected in Massachusetts COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated."

White House COVID-19 Response Team member Ben Wakana worried the CDC report was being taken out of context.

"Completely irresponsible," Wakana declared.

"Three days ago the CDC made clear that vaccinated individuals represent a VERY SMALL amount of transmission occurring around the country," he explained. "Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated."

"Unreal to not put that in context," he concluded.

Matt Gertz, who monitors right-wing disinformation as a senior fellow at the watchdog group Media Matters for America, explained the math.

"Please don't do this," Gertz urged, with a screengrab of The Washington Post headline.

"Provincetown has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. As vaccination rates increase the percentage of cases that are in vaccinated people NECESSARILY increases," he posted to Twitter.

But controversial anchor Tucker Carlson failed to provide the context.



"The bottom line is that a huge number of vaccinated people are getting COVID," Carlson said. "And some them are getting very sick, even dying."

"According to the CDC today, fully three-quarters of the people infected in a recent outbreak — for example, in Massachusetts — had already been vaccinated," he said. "The CDC announced that vaccinated people can carry the virus with them and they can easily spread the virus to others."

And then Carlson brought on Alex Berenson, who was labeled "The Pandemic's Wrongest Man" by The Atlantic.