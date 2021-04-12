Columnist Charles Blow unleashes on Fox News' Tucker Carlson's white supremacy woes

New York Times columnist Charles Blow joined the chorus of voices calling out Fox News host Tucker Carlson for promoting the racist and anti-Semitic "white replacement theory," which is a bizarre theory derived by white supremacists.
"I know that the left and all the gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term 'replacement,' if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world," said Carlson. "But, they become hysterical because that's what's happening, actually. Let's just say it: That's true."
Carlson claimed, "Every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter."
Blow explained that the theory is one that was used to justify banning immigrants (sometimes from the Jewish community), by claiming that they are being brought in to replace white people.
"The whole statement is problematic, wrote Blow. "First, what is the third world? This label originated as a way to categorize countries that didn't align with Western countries or the former Soviet bloc. It's now often used to describe poor countries, or developing countries, and by extension, mostly nonwhite majority countries."
While Carlson doesn't say "Black and Brown" or even Asian immigrants, he's saying "the third world." This is what former President Donald Trump referred to as "sh*thole countries."
"Second, and revealingly, he is admitting that Republicans do not and will not appeal to new citizens who are immigrants," Blow noticed. Indeed, it's a problem for a party that is growing increasingly focused exclusively to white people and voters who hate non-white people.
Blow went on to explain that the theory that only white people will vote for them isn't consistent with reality. There are plenty of people of color who supported President Donald Trump and his brand of politics.
"White supremacists in this country have long worried about being replaced by people, specifically voters, who are not white. In the post-Civil War era, before the current immigrant wave from predominantly nonwhite countries, most of that anxiety in America centered on Black people," he explained.
While Carlson was only talking about people of color, Blow mentioned that the same kind of hysteria is being used to scare people about transgender Americans and reproductive freedom, which he explained is also about white anxiety over populating the white race.
"The architects of whiteness in America drew the definition so narrowly that it rendered it fragile, unsustainable, and in constant need of defense. Replacement of the white majority in this country by a more multiracial, multicultural majority is inevitable. So is white supremacist panic over it," Blow closed.