Fox host pushes white supremacist conspiracy theory to defend Capitol insurrectionists
Fox News screengrab.

Controversial Fox News personality Tucker Carlson pushed the same white supremacist conspiracy theory that resulted in demands for his firing on Thursday.

Carlson was attempting to minimize the harm caused by the insurrectionists seeking to overturn the 2020 election, which Donald Trump lost.

Carlson did not believe that the insurrection by Trump supporters was the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War.

"Really? The worst attack on our democracy in 160 years? How about the Immigration Act of 1965?" he asked, as he repeated the white supremacist talking point.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has called on Fox to fire Carlson for his white nationalist rhetoric.