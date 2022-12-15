'We placed several bombs': Tufts University threatened with terrorism for 'anti-white propaganda'

On Wednesday, Clara McCourt of the Boston Globe reported that an email sent to the Tufts University diversity department threatened terrorism against the institution.

The far-right screed was written from an email account calling itself "Skipper Badenhorst", which is the name of a rugby union player for Namibia. There is no evidence that athlete has anything to do with the email, or that the threats made in the email were true.

"Tufts university continues to fuel anti white racism in this country by having bullsh*t courses like 'unpack whiteness' which is anti white propaganda," said the email. "This is causing division in our country and we are f*ckign [sic] sick of sh*t sh*t. We are a multiracial group who doesn't want white people to be treated like sh*t nor do we want those white people who are treated like sh*t to take it out on us. F*ck you and anyone who divides us based on race gender sexuality or whatever, I'm so tired of this sh*t."

"We placed several bombs in Tufts university, we don't want anyone to die, we are just here to send a message," the email concluded. "Evacuate now."

The email then claimed the bombs were placed in multiple university halls, the campus center, and the Tufts University Rainbow Steps.

Police arrived on the scene and did not find any bombs in the locations mentioned in the email. Nonetheless, the threat was serious enough to force an evacuation of the campus.