New 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border region

An earthquake, with a magnitude 6.3 at a depth of two km (1.2 miles), struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. Two Reuters witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya which was hit by two massive earthquakes two weeks ago, causing tens of thousands of deaths and destroying buildings and infrastructure. Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed. Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central...
Third patient cured of HIV after receiving stem cell cancer treatment
February 20, 2023
A man known as "the Duesseldorf patient" has become the third person declared cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant that also treated his leukemia, a study said on Monday.
Two other cases with both HIV and cancer, patients in Berlin and London, have previously been reported as cured in scientific journals following the high-risk procedure.
Now the details of the Duesseldorf patient's cure have been revealed in the journal Nature Medicine.
The 53-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was diagnosed with HIV in 2008, then three years later with acute myeloid leukemia, a life-threatening form of blood cancer.
In 2013 he had a bone marrow transplant using stem cells from a female donor with a rare mutation in her CCR5 gene. The mutation has been found to stop HIV from entering cells.
The Duesseldorf patient then ceased antiretroviral therapy for HIV in 2018.
Four years later, consistent testing found no trace of HIV returning in his body.
The study said that "this third case of HIV-1 cure" provides "valuable insights that will hopefully guide future cure strategies".
Celebrating 'in a big way'
The patient said in a statement that he was "proud of my worldwide team of doctors who succeeded in curing me of HIV -- and at the same time, of course, of leukemia".
He said he celebrated "in a big way" the 10-year anniversary of his transplant on Valentine's Day last week, adding that the donor was the "guest of honor".
The recoveries of two more people with HIV and cancer, the so-called New York and City of Hope patients, were announced at different scientific conferences last year, though research has yet to be published on those cases.
While a cure for HIV has been long sought after, the bone marrow transplant involved in these cases is a severe and dangerous operation, making it only suitable for a small number of patients suffering from both HIV and blood cancers.
Finding a bone marrow donor with the rare CCR5 mutation can also be a major challenge.
One of the study's co-authors, Asier Saez-Cirion of France's Pasteur Institute, said that during the transplant, "the patient's immune cells are completely replaced by those of the donor, which makes it possible for the vast majority of the infected cells to disappear".
"This is an exceptional situation when all the factors coincide for this transplant to be a successful cure for both leukemia and HIV," he said.
(AFP)
Shocking video shows racist man hurling eggs at bus passengers in hate-filled attack
February 20, 2023
A man on a San Francisco bus was caught on video hurling eggs and racial slurs at passengers on a San Francisco bus last week, KRON4 reported.
“So he said stupid Chinese ****h and then I believe he repeated himself and we didn’t respond,” said one of the man's targets, Michelle Young.
“It’s always disconcerting to be the subject of any kind of racial attack and one that includes some kind of threat of violence,” Young said.
Another bus passenger intervened to protect Young. When the man exited the bus, he continued to throw eggs.
“He started launching eggs through the window, at the window and then this last one he ran along the side of it… stopped when he saw me and threw it right directly at me at the window,” Young said.
Wendy Zhang also shared a video showing the man throwing food at her back in December.
“He started yelling racist slurs against Asian people, especially Chinese,” Zhang said.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Man throws eggs in racist attack on SF Muni www.youtube.com
Republicans have a growing election fraud problem: columnist
February 20, 2023
The deep dive into lies used by New York Republican George Santos to get himself elected to Congress has opened up a can of worms for Republicans as more GOP lawmakers are being scrutinized over biographical claims that don't match up with reality.
With new revelations about the New York Republican's sketchy seemingly dropping every day, Santos has drawn the major share of scrutiny, but two of his House colleagues, Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (FL) and Andrew Ogles (TN), are also now being forced to explain what can be charitably be described as misrepresentations.
According to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, the Republican Party has a new and different type of election problem.
In her column, she noted that a party that has looked the other way while Donald Trump made an estimated 30,573 "false or misleading claims," according to the Washington Post, has become a haven for those lawmakers willing to play fast and loose with facts if that will get them in positions of power.
"This shouldn’t be surprising. Republicans have long abandoned the notion that politics is about problem solving or 'public service.' When politics becomes performance art, the more extravagant the claims they make — whether they are about themselves or the world — the better," she wrote. "Moreover, Trump and right-wing media (including the Fox News anchors who privately disparaged viewers and conceded that Trump was lying about the election) have proved that a large segment of Republican voters will buy anything."
Worse still, she charged, the Republican leadership appears to condone lying within their caucus by not doing anything about it.
"These characters certainly know that GOP leaders will exact no punishment for scamming voters. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is so desperate to keep his job that he has sacrificed critical powers and returned extreme characters such as Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) to House committees. He isn’t about to eject members for making up degrees or phony heroic details about their past," she wrote before bluntly concluding, "When a party decides to peddle in lies and propaganda, they can expect liars and propagandists to fill their ranks. When the incentive to mislead voters is greater than any incentive to tell the truth, you wind up with a party of charlatans. In other words, today’s GOP."
You can read more here.
