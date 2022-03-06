Turkey says Erdogan and Israel's Herzog will discuss ways to improve ties

(Corrects 'president' to 'leader' in paragraph 5) ANKARA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Turkey and Israel will discuss steps to improve cooperation during talks between the two countries' presidents next week in Ankara, the Turkish presidency said on Saturday, as the regional rivals work to repair long-strained ties. Israel and Turkey mutually expelled ambassadors in 2018 and relations have remained prickly, but Ankara has recently worked to improve relations with several countries in the region as part of a charm offensive launched in 2020. As part of the rapprochement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog w...
Russia’s arrest of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner adds to escalating global conflict
March 06, 2022
HOUSTON — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, the former Soviet power announced on Saturday that it detained an American basketball player from Houston last month, the latest in the quickly worsening relations between Russia and the United States.
Brittney Griner, a Baylor University graduate and seven-time WNBA All-Star center for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow after arriving from New York in February with what Russian officials said were vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
The Russian Federal Customs Service said it had filed the drug charge, which can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years. The Russian news agency TASS identified Griner as the person who had been arrested. Many WNBA players compete in Russia, where salaries are higher, during the American league’s off-season. Griner has played for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since at least 2014.
The WNBA could not be reached Saturday and neither could Griner’s family. But her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told CBS News that they are aware of her case.
The agent added: “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern."
The move by President Vladimir Putin’s administration likely escalates the ongoing conflict between Russia and the West. On Saturday, the State Department issued a travel advisory urging Americans in Russia to leave “immediately,” citing “arbitrary enforcement of local laws. The advisory warned that “the U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens” who stay.
Asked about Griner’s detention, the State Department said it was aware, but did not detail what it has done to help since she was first detained three weeks ago, or why the arrest only now came to light.
“Whenever a U.S. citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular services,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.
Russia raised global alarm as its troops moved into Ukraine last month in the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. Putin said the goal was to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine, which has about double the population of Texas, but a similar landmass.
Experts said Russia’s announcement of Griner’s arrest might not only serve as a distraction from its failing military attacks in Ukraine, but also send a message that Americans are not above the law.
They cited concerns about whether Griner actually committed the crimes of which she stands accused. Even if she did, experts said, the relatively minor drug offenses hardly called for a 10-year sentence. It was not clear what law would justify that potential sentence; Russia’s criminal justice system, much like China’s, is very opaque.
“What this person did is such a small thing compared to what we're seeing in the Ukraine,” said Richard Stoll, who specializes in international conflict at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston. “There’s no equivalence at all here.”
Griner’s chances of being freed quickly seem slim, Stoll said, describing her as a pawn “of the power structure.”
From the perspective of Russian officials, he said, “it's like, well, it's unfortunate for this person, but this is a card we can play against the United States.”
The Ukrainian military has overperformed in its battle with Russia, which so far has failed both militarily and from a public relations standpoint, said Joe Barnes, an international oil expert at Rice University, who along with other experts said that Putin was likely behind the decision. The U.S. and European Union have levied some of the harshest sanctions against Russia in recent international history.
“Putin has pushed himself into a corner,” Barnes said. “The U.S. Embassy is asking American citizens to leave Russia at least in part because of fear of harassment. So that all fits into the pattern.”
Griner’s likely penalty in this context is almost certainly “unwarranted,” Barnes added.
“It’s terrible,” he said. “But I think it's about Number 500 on President Biden's list of priorities,” given Washington’s debate over no-fly zones in Ukraine and possibilities of oil sanctions. It has added to a global crisis that promises to impact Texans by increasing prices at the pump and potentially stoking heightened activity in the state's oil fields as the world searches for alternatives to tainted Russian supply.
Griner, who graduated from Nimitz High School in Houston, attended Baylor University in Waco on a basketball scholarship. As a freshman, her 223 blocked shots set the all-time single-season record, establishing her as one of the greatest shot blockers in women's basketball history.
A spokesperson for Baylor University’s Department of Athletics, Krista Pirtle, called the arrest alarming.
“Our foremost concern is for her safety and well-being during this difficult time in Russia and her eventual safe return to the United States,” Pirtle said.
In 2013, Griner was the Number 1 overall pick at the WNBA Draft, and publicly discussed being lesbian soon after. Under Putin, the Kremlin has often engaged in homophobic persecution to assert his regime’s control and to portray homosexuality as part of Western decadence. Putin has become a growing figure of admiration for some far-right Americans who associate him with white Christan nationalism. In a political conference last month in Florida, for example, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes asked for a round of applause for Russia.
Former President Donald Trump often expressed sympathy toward Russia and to Putin, a stance that has divided the Republican Party. His vice president, Mike Pence, on Friday said there was no room in the GOP for “apologists for Putin,” a statement widely interpreted as a rebuke of Trump.
In an interview with ESPN last fall, Griner said she opened up about her sexuality because she didn’t want anybody to look into the mirror “and not liking what you see.”
“It’s not like I ever told anybody I wasn't gay, but I wasn't giving everybody my whole authentic self,” she said. “I feel like I came out to myself and the world at the same time.”
Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/03/05/russia-brittney-griner-arrest/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy.
One emergent piece of trivia about Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy that may have conquered more hearts and minds than any video propaganda ever could is that he provided the voice for Ukraine's versions of 2014's "Paddington" and 2017's "Paddington 2."
Politicians playing roles in movies stopped being novel decades go, but this is something else. Paddington Bear is a children's literature institution, a soft-spoken, polite character who disarms adversaries with kindness. He's also a talking bear, pure fiction, and Zelenskyy isn't channeling him in the role he's playing right now.
However, in each of his persuasive speeches to world leaders and conversations with journalists, Zelenskyy conveys the deportment of a rational, determined man. In the viral video he filmed in a studio and others taken in the streets, using his own mobile device, he's personable and calm. Reassuring.
Vox's Emily VanDerWerff wrote a defining piece about the ways in which Zelenskyy is using his stagecraft to successfully dominate the propaganda space, analyzing his expert staging of backgrounds and angles, even breaking down the importance of where he stands in each frame.
Another element I hope people also appreciate is that this world leader standing up to a savage, unprovoked attack by Vladimir Putin is a comedian. There are many ways to misinterpret my pointing that out, so let me be clear – this is not an identifier Zelenskyy is overcoming on the world's stage, but another asset he's using to resist Russian president Vladimir Putin's tyranny.
Zelenskyy's comedy and his filmmaking skills are hand-in-hand endeavors. A veteran of comedy troupes, including one called Kvartal 95, which he co-founded, Zelenskyy cultivated his popularity as a TV personality. In addition to starring in several movies, he won the first Ukrainian edition of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006 and hosted a number of live shows, including the variety sketch series "League of Laughter."
Kvartal 95 morphed into a production studio responsible for a number of popular shows, including the comedy "Servant of the People," in which Zelenskyy stars as a high school teacher named Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko who becomes president.
"Our ambitious objective," he says in a quote attributed to him on the Kvartal 95 website, "is to make the world a better place, a kinder and more joyful place with help of those tools that we have, that is humor and creativity. We are moving towards this goal, trying to conquer the whole world, of course ;)"
Cut to his quick turnaround to responding to Russia's claim in the opening hours of the invasion that Zelenskyy and his leadership had fled the country. Standing in the streets with his mobile phone, he filmed a concise statement to the Ukrainian people, and the world, to debunk that lie. It's also very carefully set up to show all of the leadership in the shot, whether shoulder-to-shoulder with him or at his back.
"Good evening, everyone," he says in that Feb. 25 video. "The leader of the faction is here. The head of the presidential office is here." He goes on to list the names and positions of the four men standing with him before saying, "We are all here. Our soldiers are here. The citizens are here and we are here. We defend our independence. That's how it'll go."
He doesn't say this with pumping fists, a raised voice, grim solemnity or worse, no emotion whatsoever. He is solid. He is explaining how it is to an audience hanging on his every word, offering them a firm hand to hold. The message is a simple curtain-dropper on a fallacy.
Then he comes his battlefield version of "Thank you, and goodnight": "Glory to our defenders, both male and female. Glory to Ukraine."
Rightly or unwisely, we look to comedian in stressful times because we trust them to make sense of madness. We see them as our truth tellers, our guides for taking power over despair or relieving tension with laughter. The best are also improvisational specialists, a skill Zelenskyy calls upon in his interviews with international press, in his speeches to the world leaders and his viral video offensives.
The comedian wins the audience by making people feel good, or better, by being honest even when they tell tall tales. They bring us to their side with empathy. But in most sets there's a point where the noise is meant to die down and the folks in the seats are meant to listen to the point of the night's exercise, to take in the truth of it all. This is a sunburst through a cloud of deception, one last invigorating eye-opener before the "thank you and good night."
This cannot help but read as trite in a hellish conflict where hundreds of civilians have been killed and more than a million people have been displaced. Putin's attack and his reasons for it are anything but funny, but they are entirely absurd.
Since exceptional comedians know how to navigate such surreality, that also equips them to handle drama. In America we constantly claim surprise when a slapstick MVP like Jim Carrey or Adam Sandler tears into a dramatic performance that skeptics assume to be beyond them.
In truth, the comedian's facility with heightened personas gives them an edge when they're asked to navigate the subtleties of human emotion. We love Bill Hader as Stefon, and we also believe the stabbing pathos he brings to "Barry." Both parts capitalize on empathy, comedy's foundation.
Empathy brings fan bases together around a common cause or a personality championing that cause. This can take a dark turn, of course, as we've seen in recent examples provided by Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan or other popular comics who use their platform to lash out instead of punching up.
Their fanbases may not have much grace for those designated as members of an outgroup, which is why they attack those who aren't part of their tribe.
Politicians exploit our urge to empathize with heroic performers all the time; witness the rise and fall of the "Cuomo-sexual" weirdness that arose about former New York governor Andrew Cuomo's made-for-TV displays of transparency and competency at the height of the pandemic.
In the United States we're still living with the consequences born from the more egregious merger of a showbiz personality with politics; the difference is that our 45th president is not an actor or even a comedian. He's not even the business success he played on TV.
Hence, in 2017 when North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un engaged in some antagonistic chest-thumping, the former host of "The Apprentice" responded, unimaginatively with assurances of raining down "fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before." The dictator responded with a heckling that briefly make the term "dotard" the world of the day.
Real danger was never on our nation's doorstep, not in the way Zelenskyy is facing it down, and the growing direness of the situation in Ukraine requires the type of level-headed leadership he's modeling.
Zelenskyy is plugged into a more potent version of empathy, however, and this is what we're seeing play out.
Zelenskyy's establishment-upending election in 2019 walked a similar path to that of his fictional character. In "Servant of the People," Vasyl arrives at his inauguration ceremony in a taxi. Zelenskyy nixed the usual motorcar parade to walk among the throng that elected him, taking selfies with people along the way.
This wasn't merely about living up to his show's title, or the political party named for it, which claimed a majority of seats in the nation's parliament following the snap election Zelenskyy called as his first act of office. (That consolidation of power is reason enough to be wary of the Ukrainian leader's newfound fame, regardless of people casting him as the comic delivering an unexpectedly strong performance in the toughest part any human can play.)
Zelenskyy knew the value of playing the civil servant his voters imagined him to be. Now he's simply doing what many actors who play presidents on TV have done, which is to be the leader his people need.
The "Paddington" line in his filmography only makes people like him more, adding to the story of a vicious authoritarian who misjudged how tough Zelenskyy, a man who gave a gentle bear a voice his people could believe in, would prove to be.
Camped outside DC, uneasy truckers paralyzed by paranoia vow to stay until demands met
March 06, 2022
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Thousands of angry conservative supporters of the truckers convoy rallied at a speedway in rural Maryland 60 miles outside of the Capital Beltway on Saturday evening, torn between the imperative for militant action to reject COVID measures and the recognition that disruption will likely result in legal repercussions.
Addressing supporters filling the stands at Hagerstown Speedway, organizer Brian Brase said leaders “are currently right now working on another location that when we move to puts us within just a few miles of the Beltway,” while imploring them not to go into the District of Columbia.
“They are waiting for us to show up, and it’s a trap,” Brase said.
Brase said organizers expected to hold meetings with members of Congress at the new location near the Beltway, adding, “We will not leave until we get what we ask for.” He listed a number of demands that are unlikely to be met by the current Congress under Democratic leadership, but will likely provide talking points for the Republicans’ goal of regaining control of the legislative branch during this year’s midterm elections.
“That’s why we don’t go anywhere, sir, until they actually start to do something,” Brase said, responding to a man who shouted out that lawmakers are “liars.” “That’s why we sit there in their backyard and we wait until they legitimately drop the state of emergency, they drop the vaccine mandates, and they begin the process of bipartisan investigations… to find out the transparent version of the pandemic’s origins, and ask who is responsible for screwing this up so badly.”
From a practical standpoint, Brase urged rallygoers to extend their hotel stays in Hagerstown through Sunday night. During his speech, Brase invited supporters to a meeting at the speedway at 8 a.m. on Sunday to discuss plans for the day. The Washington Post reported late Saturday that Brase told the newspaper the convoy will circle the Beltway twice on Sunday; Brase did not mention the plan during his remarks at the speedway on Saturday evening.
The leadership of the convoy is not unanimous on the tactical decision to stay out of the District of Columbia.
Before Brase pleaded with supporters to stay out of DC, another organizer, Mike Landis vowed: “My truck with that flag will go down Constitution Avenue.” In response, the crowd broke into a chant of “USA! USA! USA!”
Leigh Dundas, an antivaccination lawyer who played a key role in assembling the convoy, also warned against going into DC in a statement issued on Saturday. On March 3, an admin for the People’s Convoy posted a statement on the official Telegram channel indicating that the group had “cut ties” with Dundas’ organization, Freedom Fighter Nation, and would “no longer be affiliated with” her. The statement also said, “We only have like-minded individuals in our organization and are continually rooting out people that do not have the best interest of the convoy in mind.”
In a statement posted on the Freedom Fighter Nation website on Saturday that appears to replicate a letter sent from Dundas to Brase, Landis and two other organizers, Dundas wrote: “Gentlemen, I feel it is my duty to reiterate to you that to the extent that you are participating in a convoy whose final destination is Washington, DC proper, the Beltway, or areas quite proximal to these destinations or roadways, you are making an immeasurable mistake. The goodwill and strength of the message that has been built will be eviscerated, and more importantly, shutting down transportation routes whether intentionally or accidentally in the Washington, DC area will undoubtedly put people’s lives in danger.”
A note attached to the statement indicated that the letter was written in the late evening of March 2 and early morning hours of March 3 “after receipt of information,” but was not sent to the organizers until March 4 — after the People’s Convoy had officially cut ties with her.
“Any escalation of a situation between the People’s Convoy (and other participants) and law enforcement agencies and/or the National Guard (should any escalation occur), could rapidly proceed to harrowing proportions, and leave a lasting stain on this movement and you gentlemen in particular,” the statement continued.
The statement authored by Dundas on the Freedom Fighter Nation is also attributed to Ray Alexander, who is described as a “former Naval commander.” According to a footnote attached to the statement, Alexander “did briefly continue onward volunteering his time as the advance team (between Wednesday evening and this Friday morning), in an effort to transfer the baton smoothly on the logistics and venue-sourcing front.”
Adding further confusion about the alleged differences that led to the parting, Dundas’ personal assistant, Maureen Steele, has remained involved with the convoy, and spoke at the rally at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday evening.
Josh Yoder, an airline pilot who has been speaking at the nightly rallies held by the People’s Convoy, also cautioned against going into DC.
“I can tell you that right now as I speak there are traps being laid in DC,” Yoder said during the rally on Saturday evening. “I’ve been on the phone today with federal agents in DC. And I am pleading with all of you: We cannot go into the District of Columbia. It cannot happen. They are telling me anyone who comes in there with the convoy is probably going to be detained. There’s going to be big problems. I’m asking you: Please keep this peaceful. Keep it law-abiding. And do not go into the District of Columbia. I’m begging you.”
Organizers are also worried about bad actors within their own ranks. On Saturday afternoon, right-wing provocateurs Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were kicked out of the speedway grounds after trying to mobilize people to go to DC that day.
Breitbart stream shows it was Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman getting the boothttps://www.facebook.com/Breitbart/videos/289574366629017\u00a0\u2026— Will Sommer (@Will Sommer) 1646508418
“Right now we need to stand together even more than we have this entire journey,” Brase said during the rally on Saturday evening. “It starts with policing ourselves. There are many here tonight that probably shouldn’t be here, if you know what I mean. Those of you that are here that fall in that category, you know exactly who you are. But guess what? So do I.”
With COVID restrictions easing as case counts drop, the complaints voiced by convoy participants have expanded into a full panoply of conservative grievances, including anger about inflation, opposition to government overreach in general, and lack of faith in President Biden’s leadership on foreign policy.
In a segment for former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s podcast, a trucker identified as “Stan” said the convoy participants want to go back to an earlier time that was somehow more free.
“Things that have happened in this country in the last year — we just want to go back to the way it was before the COVID stuff,” Stan said. “Personally, me, I’d like to go back before 9/11, the Patriot Act. Things like that. It’s just very tyrannical type stuff. It’s government overreach. And that’s what we’re all about. Sure, the mask things and the shots and all this, they’re the… easy thing to talk about, but it’s all the other things behind the scenes…. We have freedom. They’re trying to take it away, and we’re gonna stop ’em. We’re gonna take our freedom back to where it was before.”
Celebratory scene at truckers convoy youtu.be
Following the speeches at the speedway, supporters retreated to the parking lot where they prepared to unfurl a giant American flag. The air was charged with anger and celebration as a row of rigs revved their engines and blasted their horns, with fireworks streaking into the sky. Supporters facing the rigs enthusiastically waved signs and chanted, “Let’s go Brandon,” a euphemism for “F*ck Joe Biden.”
Near the entrance to the speedway, a young man held up a cell phone and filmed the scene, exclaiming, “There must be thousands of people here. This is what it looks like when America stands up.”
Vehicles were scattered around the parking lot in random configurations as rallygoers held cell phones aloft in the dark to record the spectacle. A volunteer directing traffic at the entrance yelled angrily at a van driver attempting to leave the premises and at a man driving a flatbed truck who was attempting to turn into the driveway. Both failed to heed directions before eventually yielding. Pickup trucks sped down National Pike, a two-lane highway, with flags fluttering in the wind, as pedestrians carefully picked their way along the shoulder packed with cars.
A young man from a truck called out, “F*ck you, Biden!”
It was a cheerful greeting to compatriots, albeit strangers, and the throng of people walking to their cars responded in kind, hooting in agreement.
Truckers convoy organizer Brian Brase, 3-5-22 www.youtube.com
