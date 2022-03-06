Turkey says Erdogan and Israel's Herzog will discuss ways to improve ties

(Corrects 'president' to 'leader' in paragraph 5) ANKARA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Turkey and Israel will discuss steps to improve cooperation during talks between the two countries' presidents next week in Ankara, the Turkish presidency said on Saturday, as the regional rivals work to repair long-strained ties. Israel and Turkey mutually expelled ambassadors in 2018 and relations have remained prickly, but Ankara has recently worked to improve relations with several countries in the region as part of a charm offensive launched in 2020. As part of the rapprochement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog w...