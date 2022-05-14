'Turnabout is fair play': Republican stops short of making a threat after Jan. 6 subpoenas issued to GOPers

Republicans are vowing retaliation after five GOP congressmen were subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) along with Reps. Scott Perry (R-PA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Mo Brooks (R-AL) were subpoenaed by the committee.

"The move by the Democratic-led panel set up a showdown with Republicans that could result in the threat of jail time against sitting members of Congress — including Mr. McCarthy, who is in line to be speaker if his party wins control of the House in November," The New York Times reported Friday. "Some Democrats immediately began clamoring for Mr. McCarthy and other lawmakers to be held in criminal contempt if they fail to appear at their scheduled depositions in late May, while Republicans warned of retaliation if they take control of the House after the midterm elections."

The newspaper spoke with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who was praised as a "Conservative Warrior" in a Tuesday endorsement announcement from Donald Trump.

“I wouldn’t be for it, but turnabout is fair play,” said of retaliatory subpoenas.

"It's a race to the bottom," he added.

But Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, argued that Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election had created a unique situation.

“We’ve never had a situation where members of Congress participated or were suspected of participating in insurrection,” he said. "If they don’t testify voluntarily, they should be subpoenaed and the subpoena should be enforced criminally if necessary.”

Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), a member of the select committee, made a similar argument on Thursday.

Watch the clip below or at this link.



