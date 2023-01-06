Two Israeli teens arrested over Christian cemetery vandalism

Two teenagers suspected ofdesecrating dozens of Christian graves at a Jerusalem cemetery have been arrested, Israeli police said Friday. Toppled crosses and damaged graves were discovered earlier this week at the Protestant cemetery on Mount Zion, where Christians believe Jesus's Last Supper took place. The area is adjacent toJerusalem's Old City. Officers on Thursday evening "arrested two suspects, residents of central (Israel) aged 18 and 14", a police statement said. The pair were set to appear in court on Friday, the statement added. Security camera footage published online by local media ...