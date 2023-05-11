Two Oxford parents frustrated by delay with independent report about shooting
A memorial outside of Oxford High School on Dec. 3, 2021, in Oxford, Michigan. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

DETROIT — An in-depth report on security across Oxford Community Schools did not restore trust or confidence in two parents who spoke publicly about the document on Thursday and called for the Michigan district to be more transparent with the public. Andrea Jones and Lori Bourgeau, both parents of children in the Oxford school district, held a Thursday Zoom press conference to discuss the 179-page Guidepost Solutions report released Monday that revealed that threat assessment teams only inquired about access to firearms involving troubled students half of the time after the 2021 mass shooting ...