Two pedestrians killed after being struck by car outside DC polling center

Two people were killed when they were struck by a car as they used the crosswalk in front of a D.C. school that was being used as a polling place, NBC4 reports.

Fields Road Elementary School is listed as a voting location according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The victims, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.

Police say the unidentified driver remained on the scene.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump is hoping to jail ‘significant numbers of reporters’ in a second term: report

According to NBC4, officers were seen giving someone a field sobriety test and placing them in a police car.

“Once you come over that hill blind, it's too late to slow down, so most cars try to slow down by the time they come to this crossing walk, but normally, that’s the issue,” local resident Lashawn Rankin said. “The crossing guard is here during the day, and she does a good job, like I said, we’ve made these complaints before, and hopefully something will be done about it today.”