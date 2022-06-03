Two women shot dead in Iowa megachurch holding event for college-age worshippers: report

The Story County Sheriff's Office in Ames has informed local media of a fatal shooting inside an Iowa megachurch that occurred three minutes after President Joe Biden finished addressing the nation on gun safety legislation.

"The Story County Sheriff’s Office tells WHO 13 that two women were killed by a shooter; the shooter is dead as well," the network reported. "The church was hosting a Salt Company Kickoff event tonight for college-age individuals to worship together."

Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register that more information would be released later in the evening.

"Cornerstone Church, a megachurch with dozens of staff, is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 35 in Ames," the newspaper reported.

KCCI-TV reported the Sheriff's Office said 911 dispatch received multiple calls about the shooting at 6:51 central time, three minutes after Biden's address ended.

"A KCCI crew at the scene saw crime scene tape around the church parking lot. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles are responding," the network reported.

WATCH: