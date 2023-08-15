Two years on from Taliban takeover, Afghan women pay the price
Taliban © Ebrahim Noroozi, AP

Afghanistan's Taliban government was set Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of their takeover of the country with a military parade in the movement's birthplace, as well as other celebrations of their surge back to power, which has resulted in dramatic reversals on women's rights.

Flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – the name given to the country by its new rulers – fluttered at security checkpoints across the capital, which fell on August 15, 2021, when the US-backed government collapsed and its leaders fled into exile.

In the two years since, Taliban authorities have imposed their strict interpretation of Islam on the country, with women bearing the brunt of laws the United Nations has termed "gender apartheid".

The parade, including scores of military vehicles and weapons left behind by international forces after a weeks-long chaotic withdrawal, was to be held in Kandahar, the cradle of the Taliban movement and from where reclusive Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada rules by decree.

Elsewhere, convoys of Taliban members are due to drive through the streets of Herat in the west, while in Kabul, the education ministry will host a celebration at a school in a part of the city once stacked with diplomats who are now thin on the ground – the Taliban government still unrecognised formally by any other country.

(AFP)