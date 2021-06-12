Two dead and five injured during multiple shootings in Milwaukee: police

Police in Milwaukee reported seven shootings in less than 24-hours.

An 18-year-old male was shot at 12:55 p.m. on Friday and was taken to a hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

One shooting was reported at approximately 10:18 p.m. with a 20-year-old female victim taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A nine-year-old boy was shot at approximately 11:35 p.m. and was taken to the hospital with a "minor injury."

A 31-year-old male was fatally shot at approximately 1:40 a.m.

There was a report of shots fired at approximately 2:35 a.m.

There was another fatal shooting at approximately 5:45 a.m. with a 51-year-old male victim.

And a double shooting was reported at approximately 8:11 a.m. A 32-year-old woman and 34-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries.























