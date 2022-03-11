‘Very unfortunate that Trump had advisers who fed him nonsense’: ex-White House lawyer Ty Cobb

The attorney who guided Donald Trump's legal response to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller is publicly criticizing legal advice that the then-president received from election conspiracy theorists.

Attorney Ty Cobb was interviewed by The Daily Beast for an exposé titled, "These Two Lawyers Breathed Life Into Trump’s Big Lie, but Did They Even Believe It?"

The report focuses on "coup memo" author John Eastman and DOJ official Jeffrey Clark.

"Eastman and Clark are now facing potential disbarment in California and the District of Columbia, respectively. If they do, they’ll follow in the footsteps of Giuliani, who was disbarred in New York and the nation’s capital last year," The Beast reported. "Whether or not Eastman and Clark knew they were pitching Trump absolute hogwash (and then pitched it anyway) is almost beside the point. They were merely two men in a vast array of many who were eager to promote the same drivel, in order to remain in Trump’s good graces."

Cobb had harsh words for the debunked claims underlying Trump's "big lie."

“It was very unfortunate that Trump had advisers who fed him nonsense about the election results and widespread ‘fraud,’ when the evidence—after a reasonable period of inquiry—did not justify those claims,” Cobb says.

“I think the persisting in those claims, what has become known as ‘the Big Lie,’ was responsible for the tragic consequences of Jan. 6, and that only served to further polarize and divide the country in a way that, frankly, I view as dangerous and the gravest domestic threat to the country at present," he warned.

