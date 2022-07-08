Feds arrest MAGA-rioting Colorado pastor who allegedly tore down fencing at the Capitol

On Friday, the Justice Department announced the arrest of a Colorado pastor who participated in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and is accused of removing fencing to force his way in.

Tyler Ethridge of Colorado Springs faces a felony charge of civil disorder, as well as multiple misdemeanor charges.

"According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Ethridge was among rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds," said the DOJ statement. "He helped remove fencing erected on the northwest approach to the Capitol. He proceeded with the crowd past the barricades to the West Plaza outside the Capitol Building. As law enforcement officers attempted to clear the crowd, Ethridge climbed a media scaffolding and exhorted the crowd to keep fighting."

According to the statement, Ethridge then "entered the Capitol Building at approximately 2:35 p.m. through the West Terrace Door. He then moved to the Rotunda, where he filmed several videos that he posted to social media. In one, he stated, 'I’m probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this … I think we’re to a point where talk is cheap. If this makes me lose my, my reputation, I don’t care.'"

DOJ officials noted that Ethridge continued to speak proudly of the attack on social media for months after, saying in a post the following September, “Don’t be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”

More than 850 people from all over the country have been charged in the Capitol attack. The charges range from misdemeanors like trespassing and unlawful picketing, to assaulting law enforcement, and in the case of leadership of the far right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, seditious conspiracy.