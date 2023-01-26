Five fired Memphis cops charged with murder of Tyre Nichols

The five Memphis police officers who were fired in connection with the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols have all been jailed on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and kidnapping, The Washington Post reports.

Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean are being investigated for the death of Nichols, who was severely beaten after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. He died three days later.

As The Post's report points out, all the former officers each are charged with second degree murder, “aggravated assault — acting in concert,” two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression.

From The Washington Post: "After viewing body-camera video of the arrest on Monday, lawyers for Nichols’s family said he was kicked, punched and Tasered less than 100 yards from his home. A police spokesperson said officers pulled Nichols over for alleged reckless driving, and Nichols fled on foot before he was ultimately arrested. The Department of Justice and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are conducting separate investigations into the arrest, and Memphis officials have said the body-camera footage will be released to the public soon."

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.

