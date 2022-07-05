Indiana man arrested after hiding loaded rifle to fireworks festival in his pants: report

On Tuesday, Fox 59 News reported that a young man in Indianapolis was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to a fireworks show at a children's playground — in his pants.

"Police and an Indianapolis Park Ranger then detained 20-year-old Tyrese Cole and two other juveniles who had made their way into the Colts Canal Playspace area," reported Matt Christy. "A pat-down of Cole revealed a rifle stock in his pants that belonged to a short barrel rifle. Police said the rifle didn’t have the safety on and was set to fire with a 'live 300 blackout round in the chamber.' Police said one of the juveniles had a Taurus .45 in his waistband while the other had a Glock 43 with a live round in the chamber."

According to the report, the juveniles were arrested and preliminarily charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, while Cole was charged with dangerous control of a firearm.

"The canal walk and the Colts playground located on its east bank have not been strangers to gun-related violence and crime. Residents who live near the area have said they’ve become accustomed to hearing gunfire near the playground," said the report. "In May, a shooting on the downtown canal caused a family playing at the Colts playground to go running for cover, a mother trying to flee with her children struck in the crossfire. Two years ago, on July 5, 2020, Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot and killed on the canal walk. No arrest has been made in her death."

All of this comes as several gun violence incidents occurred during Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

In Highland Park, Illinois, a man was arrested after a mass shooting at a parade that killed seven people and injured dozens. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, a massive crowd of people fled in terror at the sound of gunfire during a fireworks show near the Ben Franklin Parkway.