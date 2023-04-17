U.S. envoy pays first visit to WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison

(Reuters) -U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Monday said she had made her first visit to jailed Wall Street reporter Evan Gershkovich, who Moscow arrested two weeks ago on charges of spying. "He feels well and is holding up. We reiterate our call for Evan's immediate release," Tracy said in a statement in Russian on Telegram. Gershkovich, who was hired by the Wall Street Journal shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, was arrested last month in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. It is the first time since 1986 that an American reporter has been held for alleged espionage in Russi...