U.S. Marshals Service suffers security breach

"They knew, and lied. Over, and over, and over. They chose guests they knew were lying. They allowed story meetings promoting a massive, dangerous lie that reduced faith and belief in the American system," said Wilson. "The entire top level of Fox management knew their lies were leading to danger for this nation. Just as the GOP once ruled the base and now the base rules the GOP, a slavering, inchoate rage beast demanding more and more. So too is Fox owned by its base. Rupert and Roger's machine ran off the rails, and they fear their audience will follow the conspiracy crack at OAN or Newsmax or some damn Telegram channel. They knew the lies were lies. They fed and fed the beast."

But the larger question Wilson asked is if viewers of Fox are asking themselves if the channel they're watching is making fun of them behind the scenes.

"The Fox audience is, let's be honest, unsophisticated," said Wilson. "They're addicted to 'hot women with great hair, big t*ts and degrees from cheap J-schools' (as Roger used to say) and ragey bros telling them that their hatred of immigrants, blacks, gays, readin' and ideas is logical. The question the Fox audience should but won't ask is, 'What else is behind the curtain? What else is a lie? What else do they say about us off-camera. Here's your answer: it's all a lie. The entire thing is a big, dumb, loud performance piece."



He went on to say that Fox is lying about Ukraine, they're lying about President Joe Biden "at scale" and about the collection of "culture war demons" that hosts like Tucker Carlson rages about nightly.

"TONIGHT ON TUCKER: Will Transtifa Terrorist Drag Queens FORCE your kids into Gay Sharia Marriage Veganism?" joked Wilson.

He called Murdoch's model a "metastasizing cancer" that is eating the minds of Americans. In this case, Wilson said that Dominion is calling Fox out on "their b.s."

"Fox will lose. They'll settle and offer a fat check and an elliptical apology. If their viewers had the slightest curiosity they'd start asking what Fox is lying about to them now...and tomorrow...and the next day. Because one thing is certain, the lies will continue," Wilson closed.