U.S. State Department approves potential $500 million Saudi maintenance deal

According to "Peril," as reported by HuffPost, the former president was not pleased when Ryan spoke out against white supremacy after the "Unite the Right" rally that took place in Charlottesville, Va., back in 2017.

At the time, Ryan described white supremacy as "repulsive" after Trump suggested there were good people on "both sides." Ryan also insisted that Trump had "a moral leadership obligation to get this right and not declare there is a moral equivalency here."

A furious Trump reportedly phoned Ryan and chastised him for not being "in the foxhole" with him.

"These people love me. These are my people," Trump reportedly told Ryan. "I can't backstab the people who support me."

2. Trump's claim that there were good people "on both sides" was fueled by "Unite the Right" rally goers' overwhelming support of him.

At one point during his call with Ryan, he admitted that there were "some bad people," but because of their support for him, many of them were also "good people."

"I get that. I'm not for that. I'm against all that," Trump reportedly said. "But there's some of those people who are for me. Some of them are good people."

3. General Mark Milley had defense officials take a secret oath when Trump became too unpredictable following the Capitol riots.

General Mark Milley had great concerns about Trump's mental health following the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. In fact, he was so concerned about the president's impulsiveness that he secretly had top defense officials take a private oath. They were to report to him first if Trump ordered them to launch nukes.

"No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I'm part of that procedure," Milley told the officers, according to the book. The top-ranking military advisor is also said said have "went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they understood."

4. Trump threw tantrum when Pence refused to help him overturn the presidential election.

According to the book, Trump reached an unprecedented point of desperation when he wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to aide him in his effort to overturn the election. According to Vanity Fair, Woodard and Costa detailed one encounter where Trump whined and told Pence they wouldn't be friends anymore if he didn't participate.

After relentlessly pressuring Pence despite him having no real authority to do his bidding, Trump resorted to threats.

"You don't understand, Mike," Trump said. "You can do this. I don't want to be your friend anymore if you don't do this."

"If you don't do it, I picked the wrong man four years ago," adding, "You're going to wimp out."



5. Trump believed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) betrayed him.

Trump was enraged when McCarthy condemned January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. According to Trump, it was the ultimate betrayal. The book sheds light on Trump's reaction to McCarthy's words.

"This guy called me every single day, pretended to be my best friend, and then, he f****d me," Mr Trump reportedly said of tthe top-ranking Republican lawmaker back in February. "He's not a good guy."

"Peril" Is set to be released on September 21.