US Supreme Court rejects challenge to ban on gun 'bump stocks'

By Andrew Chung WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, which expanded gun rights in a major decision in June, on Monday declined to hear a challenge to a federal ban on devices called "bump stocks" that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire like a machine gun - a firearms control measure prompted by a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. The justices turned away appeals by a Utah gun lobbyist named Clark Aposhian and firearms rights groups of lower court rulings upholding the ban as a reasonable interpretation of a federal law prohibiting machine gun possession. At issue was action by former ...
'Not a single Florida Republican cared enough to vote in favor of Hurricane relief': Democratic chairman criticizes GOP
October 03, 2022
Florida Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott recently called on Senate leaders to approve more disaster funding in the wake of Florida's devastation due to Hurricane Ian. According to Axios, the lawmakers' request is important because of their previous stance on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding.
Here's a look at MSNBC reporting on the hypocrisy DeSantis and his fellow lawmakers are displaying following the devastation of hurricane Ian:
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, leaving more than 2.5 million people without power, more than 1,100 people in need of rescue, and nearly 80 people dead, according to The New York Times.
On Friday, Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a joint letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee chairs asking for funding to “provide much needed assistance to Florida.” The letter was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat.
The GOP senators asked for federal funding to help with relief after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state ― despite neither lawmaker voting on Thursday for billions in disaster relief, some of which would go toward hurricane recovery efforts.
The bill included an additional $18.8 billion allocated to FEMA spending for Hurricane Ian and other natural disasters, HuffPost reported.
All 25 senators who refused to vote for the bill were Republicans. Scott voted against it, and Rubio didn’t vote at all. The bill passed, without the help of 25 Republican 'No' votes.
On September 24, Biden approved federal emergency aid for Florida. The federal government then "coordinated and prepositioned supplies, and more than 1,300 responders ahead of Ian's landfall to ensure resources could get where they need to be as quickly as possible," according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency press release.
In a Sunday episode of ABC "This Week," Anchor Jonathan Karl asked Rubio: "How's FEMA doing? Is Florida getting everything it needs right now from the Biden Administration?"
"Yeah. FEMA, they've all been great. As I've said, the federal response from day one has been very positive — as it has always been in the past and we're grateful for that," Rubio replied.
According to the BBC's US partner network CBS, the hurricane's death toll in Florida stood at at least 82 on Monday morning. Another four deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina.
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Florida on Wednesday.
Ginni Thomas has become a 'one-woman constitutional crisis': columnist
October 03, 2022
When Ginni Thomas met with members of the January 6 select committee in late September, she reiterated her false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. The far-right activist and conspiracy theorist, who is married to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has said that the Thomases don’t discuss their work at home — a claim that liberal Times opinion columnist Charles Blow finds hard to believe.
In his October 2 column, Blow lays out some reasons why together, the Thomases pose a major threat to the wellbeing of U.S. democracy.
“Clarence and Virginia Ginni Thomas don’t discuss their dueling efforts to destroy our democracy when they come home from a day of wreaking havoc,” Blow writes. “That’s what Ms. Thomas, a conservative activist and an adherent to the lie that Donald Trump won the last election, wants us to believe…. I don’t believe that any more than I believe Trump can declassify documents with his mind.”
Blow continues, “Why does this matter? Because Ms. Thomas pressed the White House and various state legislators to overturn the 2020 election, and her husband has refused to recuse himself from election-related cases. In fact, Justice Thomas was the Supreme Court’s lone dissent when it rejected Trump’s efforts to withhold documents from the January 6 committee.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City has called for Justice Thomas to be impeached; as she sees it, it is an egregious conflict of interest for a Supreme Court justice to be married to someone who tried to overturn the results of a presidential election based on a false premise.
“Ms. Thomas didn’t just encourage people to overturn the election; she was at the Stop the Steal rally from which the insurrection sprang on January 6, although she told The Washington Free Beacon that she returned home before Trump took the stage,” Blow writes. “In other words, Ms. Thomas is a one-woman constitutional crisis. According to The New York Times, during her testimony before the committee, Ms. Thomas repeated her assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.”
Blow adds, “That is a lie. She knows it, and we know it. Because she is repeating this lie, I can’t believe anything she says without proof. Therefore, her claim that she never discussed her election subversion activities with her husband rings hollow…. The major issue remains: The wife of a Supreme Court justice has been actively engaged in trying to overturn an election, and the justice won’t recuse himself from any cases related to that issue. They are Mr. and Mrs. Mutiny.”
New reporting exposes Dr. Oz as 'malicious scam artist,' says Fetterman
October 03, 2022
Warning Pennsylvania voters against electing a "phony and a fraud," Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Monday took aim at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz's long history of promoting so-called "miracle" cures for people who want to lose weight or prevent disease—saying the celebrity doctor has endangered millions of viewers over the years.
"For two decades Dr. Oz has just been putting on a show for the cameras, saying whatever will benefit himself personally—regardless of who gets hurt, whether he believes it, or whether it’s even true," said Fetterman, a Democrat who is running against Oz to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). "This is Dr. Oz's record. This is who he is."
Fetterman released his latest statement on his opponent after The Washington Post reported on Oz's history as host of "The Dr. Oz Show" from 2009 to 2021.
As the Post reported, the cardiothoracic surgeon used his platform to promote weight loss techniques including the use of synthetic human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), a hormone produced during pregnancy, paired with a diet of just 500 calories per day. He continued to conduct interviews with a weight loss doctor who promoted the hormone even after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that some people had died or experienced blood clots in their lungs or cardiac arrest after injecting themselves with HCG.
"We can't trust a man who has never passed over an opportunity to screw over working people if it meant he made a buck."
While Oz told viewers that there was no proof the hormone worked and advised them to consult a doctor before trying a diet of less than 1,200 calories per day, he concluded that "it's worth trying it."
While peddling questionable medical advice, Fetterman noted, he earned roughly $10 million per year hosting and producing his show.
"Dr. Oz is not just a phony and a fraud, he is a malicious scam artist who knowingly hurt regular people to line his own pockets," said the lieutenant governor, who is beating Oz by an average of about four points in numerous recent polls.
"We can't trust a man who has never passed over an opportunity to screw over working people if it meant he made a buck," he added. "Washington has more than enough grifters who act and vote solely in their own self interest already. Pennsylvania deserves better."
Along with his promotion of HCG, the Post reported, Oz has told his viewers that selenium is the "holy grail of cancer prevention," while numerous medical studies and the National Institutes of Health have warned that high intakes of the mineral can cause "difficulty breathing, tremors, kidney failure, heart attacks, and heart failure." Selenium also is not proven to prevent cancer, according to experts.
Garcinia cambogia, a supplement Oz promised was a "revolutionary fat buster" that can negate the need to exercise and eat healthy food, can also cause liver damage, according to the FDA.
As Common Dreams reported in August, a 2014 study published in The BMJ found that half of the advice Oz dispensed on his show was "baseless or wrong," while researchers at Georgetown University found in 2018 that more than 75% of his guidance "did not align with evidence-based medical guidelines."
The group Real Doctors Against Oz, which has previously spoken out against Oz's promotion of unproven medical advice and his support for forced pregnancy, tweeted Monday that Oz "long ago" abandoned the oath taken by all medical providers "to do no harm."
Oz, said Fetterman, "got famous and rich off of ripping people off."
"Everything he says," he added, "has been a scam to help himself—not the viewers, not the voters."
