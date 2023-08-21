UAW president to members: No 'scraps' for us
FILE PHOTO: An American flag flies in front of the United Auto Workers union logo on the front of the UAW Solidarity House in Detroit, Michigan,U.S., September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WARREN, Michigan — Shawn Fain ended his speech to a crowd of cheering United Auto Workers with a promise: The race to the bottom ends Sept. 14. That is when the current contract between union workers at General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and Ford Motor Co. and the three automakers expires. Fain, UAW President, said negotiations over new contracts are slow and criticized the companies for expecting UAW workers to "settle for scraps" while they rake in profits and dole out generous benefits to their executives. "I don't want to hear that talk anymore," Fain said to the crowd. "We deserve this. Yo...