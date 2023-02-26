By William James LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is on the cusp of a deal with the European Union to tackle trade and political disruption in Northern Ireland caused by Brexit, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, but it is unclear whether that will satisfy eurosceptic critics. More than a year of stop-start and sometimes rancorous negotiations between London and Brussels on an overhaul of the 2020 EU exit deal look to be coming to a conclusion, perhaps as early as Monday, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he was "giving it everything" to get a deal done. "We're on the cusp, we've...
UK and EU on the cusp of Northern Ireland Brexit deal but concerns remain
February 26, 2023