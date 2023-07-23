UK band The 1975 cancels Indonesia, Taiwan shows after Malaysia LGBT controversy

Lam said that, when it comes to impeachments, "What Congress decides to do is the law."

"It's such a political process and it is by design a political process. It is not a legal process at all. So, can they choose to, quote, expunge an impeachment? Who knows? They probably can because there is nobody but Congress that makes the rules there."

She added that she thinks the expungement is "a bit of a bargaining chip that McCarthy tried to use."

"He is trying to walk this very delicate line between separating himself from Donald Trump and not separating himself from Donald Trump," Lam said.

She noted that this balancing act won't last forever.

"As we get closer to the election, it is going to be very obvious to everyone that that is an impossible line to draw," she concluded.

