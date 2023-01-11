UK bans Demi Lovato poster after regulators rule image is ‘likely to cause serious offense to Christians’
Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. - Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Posters promoting Demi Lovato’s latest album were banned in the U.K. after advertising regulators ruled the image “was likely to cause serious offense to Christians.” The pop singer’s eighth studio album — the title of which is a play on the expression “Holy F—” in which the letter “v” replaces the letter “u” — was released to critical acclaim in August. It debuted in the top ten album charts in both the U.S. and the U.K. A poster promoting Lovato’s pop-punk record featured the 30-year-old singer-songwriter “bound in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a large, cushioned crucifix,” accordin...