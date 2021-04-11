UK churches celebrate the 'great life' of Prince Philip

(Fixes typo in paragraph 2) By Paul Sandle and Kate Holton LONDON (Reuters) - The life of Prince Philip was celebrated at church services across Britain on Sunday, with the Archbishop of Canterbury praying for those who found that the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband had left a "very great gap" in their lives. Marking the third of eight days of national mourning, people gathered at royal palaces to leave flowers, while religious and political leaders expressed support for the 94-year-old queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch. At Canterbury Cathedral, Edward Elgar's stirring ...