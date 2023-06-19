UK lawmakers set to back report that Boris Johnson misled them over 'partygate'

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers are expected to back a report on Monday that said former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over rule-breaking parties at the heart of government during coronavirus lockdowns. The decision is likely to further expose divisions in Britain's governing Conservative Party before a national election expected next year, with some Conservatives saying publicly they will either abstain or vote against the report, which recommended a set of sanctions against Johnson. Still, the report by parliament's privileges committee is expected to have ...