UK tells Ukraine ‘we’re not Amazon’ in response to weapons wish list
United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace during informal meeting of Ministers of Defence of the 2023 NATO Summit on July 11, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. - Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images Europe/TNS

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he told Ukraine officials “we’re not Amazon” after receiving a list of weapons the embattled nation wanted to continue fighting the ongoing Russian invasion that began in February 2022. Wallace shared the story at Wednesday’s NATO summit in Lithuania, where he also said showing “gratitude” might be helpful. According to the BBC, Wallace was trying to make the point that Ukraine enjoys the support of NATO but needs to be more thoughtful in its diplomacy. President Biden reportedly expressed similar frustrations last summer when, after announcing a $1 bill...