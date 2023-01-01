Ukrainians in Kyiv buildings sing the national anthem as Russian bombs fall

The end of 2022 was ushered in with Russian bombs falling all over Kyiv as Ukrainians continued to fight off the invasion.

With the pops and booms echoing through the streets, Ukrainians came to their windows to sing their national anthem, Ukrainian reporter Maria Romanenko posted on Twitter in a video. Luliia Mendel, former spokesperson to President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Saturday that as the city came under attack the air defense system appeared to be working.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that on New Year's Eve, "Russia's mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure. War criminal Putin 'celebrates' New Year by killing people. Russia must be kicked out of its UN Security Council seat which it has always occupied illegally."

See the video of the Ukrainians singing below: