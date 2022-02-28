‘Absolutely hammered’: Watch this shocking video of an annihilated Russian armored convoy
CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance aired an amazing video on Monday of a Russian armored convoy that had been annihilated during Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Right within the past few hours there has been a ferocious battle here on the outskirts of Kyiv," he reported. "And this is one of those Russian, Soviet-era vehicles, which is completely burned out."

"You can see this is a bridge actually. There's an access point to the northwest of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital and the Russian column that has come down here has been absolutely hammered," he reported.

He reported Ukrainian commanders said they had been using western anti-tank missiles to attack Russian troops.

"Look, so recent the battle. this vehicle is still smoking," he reported. "There's still smoke coming out of the back of that, ammunition boxes on the ground," he reported. "A real scene of devastation along this bridge."

