Ukraine controls key supply route into Bakhmut - military

(Reuters) - Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, but the situation remains "really difficult" in the besieged eastern city, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday. Russian forces have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of what was once a city of 70,000. Kyiv has pledged to defend Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to attacking other cities. "For several weeks, the Russians have been talking about seizing the 'road of life,' as well as about constant fire control over it," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for U...
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Hunter Biden 'the biggest piece of white trash in America'
April 29, 2023
GA Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) shared a video on Saturday in which she made references to "potential crimes" by President Joe Biden and said his son, Hunter Biden, is "the biggest piece of white trash in America."
Greene, who recently launched a public survey to find out what the country thinks about her ongoing investigation of what she calls the "Biden crime family," has claimed that she has witnessed 2,000 pages of evidence against the Biden family.
Greene said in a tweet late Saturday that the Biden family "has been influence peddling Joe Biden's public office as Senator, VP, and POTUS."
"Not one person has done anything about it, but the buck stops under the Republican-led House," she added.
Greene said the GOP's House Committee on Oversight and Accountability "is hard at work investigating the potential crimes of the Biden family."
Greene's tweet included a video in which she is seen speaking before an unidentified group. In the video, Greene can be seen and heard saying Hunter Biden has committed serious crimes such as sex trafficking. She claimed that Biden's family's companies have never provided anything but "Hunter's pathetic finger paintings" and "Hunter's pornography tapes."
"I want you to really think about that. Hunter Biden is the biggest piece of white trash in America," Greene says to applause around her.
Greene added that it's "because of his father."
"Joe Biden has been in office longer than I've been alive. He has made a career of politics," Greene said. "And through his career in politics, his family has gotten rich beyond their wildest dreams and they've done that by selling his influence."
The most shocking part, according to Greene, is that no one has "done anything about" Biden's purported influence peddling.
Trump's embrace of Jan. 6 rioters could be 'very damaging' evidence against him: ex-prosecutor
April 29, 2023
Former president Donald Trump's decision to continue supporting convicted rioters is putting himself at additional risk of criminal liability for his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection, according to a former U.S. attorney.
In addition to facing 34 felony charges in connection with his alleged hush money scheme leading up to the 2016 election, Trump is facing investigations elsewhere that might lead to more criminal charges. One of those investigations is into Trump's actions surrounding the actions of Jan. 6, when rioters stormed the Capitol building.
Trump is giving prosecutors more evidence against him in that case by continuing to heap praise upon rioters who have been convicted of crimes, according to Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Most recently, Trump reportedly met with convicted January 6 Capitol rioter Micki Larson-Olson in New Hampshire, praising her and giving her a hug before signing her backpack.
McQuade, speaking on MSNBC on Friday night, said situations like that could be "very damaging as evidence against" Trump, should there be a trial on his conduct.
"It's the reason that prosecutors pay very close attention to everything people say, and it's the reason defense attorneys tell their clients to keep their mouths shut," McQuade said to host Ali Velshi. "But when your client is Donald Trump, it seems that he is physically incapable of that."
The MSNBC discussion was also picked up by Newsweek.
You can watch the video below or at the link:
'Tricking is not a crime!': Rudy Giuliani cops to 'little dirty trick' for vote suppression
April 29, 2023
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has admitted to a self-described "little dirty trick" he used to suppress votes from certain communities.
Giuliani, who recently urged supporters of Donald Trump to send the former president at least one dollar to improve his morale after being indicted by a New York grand jury, was on America's Mayor Live speaking with Trump allies Steve Bannon and Kari Lake when he said he would share a "dirty little trick" with them. Bannon immediately replied, "A dirty trick in New York? I'm shocked."
"By Republicans!" Giuliani answered. Bannon responded with, "Republicans don't do dirty little tricks."
But Bannon was wrong, because Giuliani outlined the trick, which he says he successfully used in 1993 to keep "illegals" from voting.
In the clip, which was published by the Guardian, Giuliani explains how his team specifically went to Hispanic neighborhoods and handed out cards suggesting that voters should bring green cards or risk being picked up by INS.
"After the election, the Clinton civil rights division investigated me," Giuliani said, adding that he was on vacation when he found out his actions were being looked at for potentially violating civil rights.
"Think about it. What civil rights did we violate?" Giuliani says he explained at the time he learned about the government probe.
"They don't have civil rights," Giuliani said, speaking of undocumented immigrants. "All we did was prevent people who can't vote from voting."
He added, "Maybe we tricked them, but tricking is not a crime."
You can watch the video below or at this link:
