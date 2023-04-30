Ukraine controls key supply route into Bakhmut - military

(Reuters) - Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, but the situation remains "really difficult" in the besieged eastern city, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday. Russian forces have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of what was once a city of 70,000. Kyiv has pledged to defend Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to attacking other cities. "For several weeks, the Russians have been talking about seizing the 'road of life,' as well as about constant fire control over it," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for U...