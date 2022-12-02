Ukrainian embassies in multiple countries receive 'bloody packages containing animal eyes': official

The government of Ukraine is claiming that several of its embassies in foreign countries have received grisly packages that contain animal remains.

As relayed by CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said that embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and Austria had all received "bloody packages containing animal eyes."

Nikolenko went on to say that the packages were "soaked in a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell."

"We are examining the meaning of this message," the spokesperson added.

The apparently threatening packages to Ukrainian embassies come as Ukraine's military has dealt the invading Russian army substantive defeats in recent months, as it has driven the Russians out of cities including Izyum and Kherson.

Russia has responded to these setbacks by launching missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and has plunged multiple cities, including the capital of Kyiv, into darkness without electricity.