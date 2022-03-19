Ukrainian officer drives missiles in her Chevy Volt hatchback: 'ecologically clean killing machine'

Ukrainian resistance fighters continue to tell amazing anecdotes of how they are attacking invading Russian troops as the world braces for a major battle in Kyiv.

"The city of Kyiv covers 325 square miles and is divided by a broad river. It has about 500,000 structures — factories, ornate churches and high-rise apartments — many on narrow, winding streets. Roughly two million people remain after extensive evacuations of women and children," The New York Times reported Saturday. "Kyiv remains the biggest prize of all for the Russian military; it is the seat of government and ingrained in both Russian and Ukrainian identity. But capturing it, military analysts say, would require a furious and bloody conflict that could be the world’s biggest urban battle in 80 years."

Pulitzer Prize-winning Russian correspondent Andrew Kramer interviewed Lieutenant Chornovol, 42, who sent her children to safety before her reserve officer duty.

"She commands two teams of a half-dozen or so people each, firing Ukrainian-made, tripod-mounted missiles, which they transport to ambush positions in their personal cars," Kramer reported. "Lieutenant Chornovol drives a red Chevy Volt electric hatchback, which she calls an 'ecologically clean killing machine.'”

Chornovol described how her team attacks Russian tanks, waiting three days before an armored column came down the road they were guarding.

Kramer reported, "When the command came to open fire, she used a laser to lock in on the tank, pushed a button, then watched as the tank lit up in flames before she rushed back to her car to escape return fire. 'I shoot at armor,' she said, when asked about the human toll. 'If they climb inside, it’s their fault.'”



