Another American freed in a prisoner swap with Russia
Ukraine Prisoner swap AFP / GENYA SAVILOV

Ukraine has announced that another American has been freed as part of a prisoner swap with Russia.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that a retired U.S. Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi was captured by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine earlier this year, his family said. He has now been freed.

"Another exchange of prisoners," tweeted Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office. "We continue to return ours. 64 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, are going home. It was also possible to free a US citizen who helped our people - Murekez Suedi. The bodies of the 4 dead were also returned."

His brother said that Murekezi said in a call that he was being held in the Donetsk People’s Republic with two other American nationals.

The Post report explained that a prisoner swap in September included two U.S. veterans. The latest swap adds up to 1,456 prisoners that have been released by Russia since the start of their invasion.

"One prisoner of war told The Post he was beaten so badly that his ribs were broken and his kidneys were badly injured," the piece said.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.

