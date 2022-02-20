Ukraine says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that it was time for the West to implement at least part of the sanctions it has prepared against Russia. "Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Kuleba said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by David Goodman)
Facebook misled investors about battling fake news: SEC filings
February 20, 2022
In complaints to the U.S. government, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen accused the tech giant of misleading investors about combating climate and Covid-19 misinformation, The Washington Post revealed Friday.
Haugen has gained international attention for speaking out in the press and testifying to Congress. The former Facebook employee is represented by Whistleblower Aid, which filed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaints earlier this month.
The newspaper's reporting on redacted copies of the documents sparked demands for reforms at the social media network and its parent company, which rebranded as Meta last year in the face of widespread criticism.
"Frances Haugen's SEC filing shows yet again that Facebook cannot be trusted and needs Congress to step in to stop the spread of disinformation," said Michael Khoo, co-chair of the Climate Disinformation Coalition at Friends of the Earth.
As the Post's Cat Zakrzewski reported:
One complaint alleges that climate change misinformation was prominently available on Facebook and that the company lacked a clear policy on the issue as recently as last year, despite Facebook executives' committing to fight the "global crisis" during earnings calls. A second, companion complaint argues that while Facebook executives were publicly touting their efforts to remove harmful Covid misinformation, internal documents "paint a different story." The complaint cites internal company communications about the spread of vaccine hesitancy in comments and internal surveys that showed the proliferation of Covid misinformation on the service.
"Facebook appears now to be spreading disinformation about its disinformation," declared Khoo, noting that in an October 2021 letter, Nick Clegg, then-vice president of global affairs and communications at Facebook, "told the Climate Disinformation Coalition that there is only a 'small amount' of climate change disinformation on the platform."
Clegg, who was previously the U.K.'s deputy prime minister and led the Liberal Democrats party, was promoted this week to head of global affairs at Meta—a role that will put him "at the level" of CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.
Similar to Clegg's letter, Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri "said that misinformation makes up a small amount of climate change content in the company's apps, and that it spikes periodically, such as during extreme weather events," the Post reported Friday. "He said the company has taken steps to make it easier for fact-checkers to find climate content."
Pusateri also highlighted the company's efforts to remove vaccine misinformation and elevate "authoritative information" on public health and climate, adding that "there are no one-size-fits-all solutions to stopping the spread of misinformation, but we're committed to building new tools and policies to combat it."
However, activists and experts are not impressed. The Post explained that "the company adds information labels to some posts about climate change, and it reduces distribution of posts that its fact-checking partners rate as false. But it generally does not remove those posts, as it does with certain false claims about vaccines and the coronavirus."
Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, told the newspaper that the company's approach is "disturbing."
"Unmitigated climate change is projected to lead to far greater numbers of human fatalities than Covid-19," said Mann, known for debunking climate lies, including in recent testimony to Congress. "The fact that they're treating greater threat with so much less urgency and care is problematic."
Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn tweeted Friday that "Facebook hasn't even taken the most obvious step to combatting climate disinformation: banning fossil fuel advertising. They don't allow tobacco or firearms ads—so why allow fossil fuels?"
According to Khoo at Friends of the Earth:
Whether it's fueling the insurrection, trans-youth bullying, teen body image issues, or climate denial, Facebook's algorithm enables the small fringe to tear apart our communities and our values. When last year's winter storm decimated Texas residents, a few fossil fuel-backed voices falsely blamed frozen windmills, and we documented how that narrative exploded on Facebook.Congress must now step in and require the type of safety reporting that is found in industries from car manufacturers to agriculture. It must force Facebook to disclose its data on platform safety and extremism, with ecosystem-wide reports on disinformation harms.
"Facebook amplifies fringe views like climate denial," the campaigner added, "and we must stop it from letting a radical minority overpower the majority."
At least some federal lawmakers are already paying attention to the company's conduct, as three Democratic senators made clear in a December letter to Zuckerberg.
"Disinformation that downplays the crisis or rejects climate change threatens the potential for humankind to act collectively to pull itself back from the brink," they wrote. "Your content moderation decisions can either galvanize an effort to save our plant or quash it."
'The criminal conspiracy that is Donald Trump is being exposed': Congresswoman weighs in on former president's legal problems
February 20, 2022
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) recently weighed in on the multiple investigations former President Donald Trump is currently facing.
On Saturday, February 19, the Democratic lawmaker appeared on MSNBC News with Ali Velshi where they discussed the lawsuits Trump is facing along with the latest subpoenas he and his family members have received from New York Attorney General Letitia James.
From the Trump Organization's financial and legal woes in New York to the politically-driven investigation he is facing in Georgia, TrumpWorld is at the center of multiple controversies that could be detrimental to his personal and professional platforms. According to Plaskett, it may finally be time for Trump to face consequences for his questionable dealings.
“Donald Trump is being exposed. Whether it’s his dereliction of duty, whether it is infractions of the Emoluments Clause, using his office for his own financial...games," Plaskett said. "It’s all coming out now."
As a former assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, Plasket believes it is time for the department to move forward with holding Trump accountable for his actions. Such a move would be in addition to the multiple lawsuits Trump is facing along with the Congressional investigations into the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
Plaskett said, “The nonsense that we have to clean up from Donald Trump is profound.”
In wake of Trump's second impeachment, Plaskett was named as House impeachment manager. During Trump's impeachment trial in February of 2021, "presented House Democrats' argument that Trump played a leading role in both organizing and ordering the attack on the nation's citadel of democracy."
Convicted Maryland fraudster who ripped off Kansans for $845,000 nearly avoids prison
February 20, 2022
TOPEKA — Ronald Morley was busted about 15 years ago for engaging in crooked Mexico real estate deals and received a lifetime ban from the state of Maryland from engaging in the securities and investment advising business.
That didn’t stop him from participating in a multistate Ponzi scheme that ripped off four Kansans of $845,900 between 2011 and 2013. The losses hit the victims hard, but that wasn’t the most alarming element of Morley’s criminal saga.
In 2016, Morley was charged in Shawnee County with 12 felony counts of securities fraud linked to losses of the four individuals in Kansas. Two years later, he entered a no contest plea on two felony counts. He hoped to avoid jail time, but a presumption written into Kansas law says defendants should be sentenced to prison if guilty of perpetuating fraud in excess of $25,000.
Morley’s victims, blue-collar folks and a pair of elderly siblings, asked a Shawnee County District Court judge for justice. They requested he be ordered to pay restitution. They directly or indirectly urged that Morley be imprisoned.
“I regret that you’re experiencing what you’re experiencing,” Morley told his victims in court. “I serve the same God as you do … and I hope you can find forgiveness in your heart.”
District Court Judge Mark Braun took Morley’s words to heart and let him walk. Braun, who has since retired from the branch, used his judicial authority to depart from state sentencing guidelines. He told Morley to serve 36 months of probation and reimburse the Kansas victims.
Braun said he gave this white-collar criminal a break because he believed Morley accepted responsibility for his crimes — a point disputed by the Kansas attorney general’s office.
“It’s the overall issue of accepting responsibility for entering a plea to the two offenses and agreeing to pay restitution is where I’m hanging my hat,” the sentencing judge said.
Hold on there
Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office appealed the sentence handed down by Braun. The attorney general’s objective was to convince an appellate court the sentence was unjustified and get the case remanded to district court for a corrective sentence that included prison time.
The Kansas Court of Appeals agreed with the attorney general, writing a sentence of probation underemphasized Morley’s criminal complicity. With nothing to lose, Morley appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court. The state’s highest court affirmed the Court of Appeals in 2021.
Supreme Court Justice Dan Biles, writing for the court, said the case was an opportunity to concur with the Court of Appeals and to clarify standards of review in sentencing departures. He wrote the Supreme Court’s position didn’t suggest a defendant’s taking of responsibility could never serve as compelling reason to depart in sentencing.
“Our abuse of discretion standard necessarily allows for a departure sentence when based on valid mitigating factors supported by the evidence, and there is room for reasonable disagreement whether the proven factors are substantial and compelling under the circumstances, but Morley’s case lies outside that realm,” Biles said.
The result: Morley, 64, was sentenced Tuesday by Shawnee County District Court Judge Jason Geier to 38 months in custody of a Kansas Department of Corrections. The restitution order was affirmed.
Look of malfeasance
Assistant attorney general Stacy Edwards, who pressed the appellate cause against Morley, said the case hinged on two factors. Did the district court judge have “substantial and competent” evidence necessary to consider a downward departure from the sentencing grid recommendation of prison time? If so, did a clear reading of evidence in the case warrant leniency sought by Morley?
“The state believes the answer to both questions is ‘no,'” Edwards said. “The district court shouldn’t have granted a departure on this case because any acceptance of responsibility was minimal.”
She said a “no contest” plea allowed defendants to agree prosecutors were capable of proving guilt, but didn’t require a defendant to enter a plea of guilty. Judges, on the other hand, for practical purposes convert no contest pleas to guilty verdicts. The idea Morley agreed to pay some restitution — just $50,000 in commissions earned from the four Kansas investors, not their full losses of $845,900 — wasn’t true acceptance of responsibility, she said.
Edwards said the attorney representing Morley portrayed his client as merely a “consultant” to Summit Trust Co., which was involved in the Ponzi scheme based in Pennsylvania, and therefore his client shouldn’t be held responsible for loss of principle investments.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed documents in 2018 that concluded Morley and his wife, Diane, took part in a Ponzi that took in $33 million from at least 130 investors from 2008 to 2014. Overall, the Morleys targeted retirees with limited knowledge of investment strategy a chance to buy unregistered securities with the promise of big returns. Overall, the Morleys earned $3.1 million in commissions in this scam.
In Kansas, Edwards said, the victims were never told by Morley he had been permanently barred in 2006 from the securities industry in Maryland. She said Morley neglected to inform these unsuspecting Kansans their investment in preferred stock in Summit Trust was a high-risk venture rather than the “safe investment” with a guaranteed quarterly dividend of 6%.
The four victims, who weren’t identified in court documents, were shaken by the financial disaster. One man, who was so ashamed he asked his family not to attend the sentencing hearing, said the loss of $352,000 inherited from his parents meant his child’s college fund was vanquished by Morley. Separately, a pair of siblings both lost $120,000 inherited from parents on sale of the family’s farm.
“This was a loss of blue-collar worker generational wealth,” Edwards said. “The harm here is significant.”
Sincere remorse
Topeka criminal defense attorney James Heathman said it was difficult to understand why a no contest plea would be viewed as anything other than acceptance of criminal responsibility.
“He admitted his role,” Heathman said. “He admitted he didn’t give information that he should have to the individuals. He admitted he made statements that were misleading. He allowed them to be misled.”
Morley knew one result of pleading no contest to the two charges was that he could be sent to prison, Heathman said. That wouldn’t be the proper resolution, Heathman said, for someone who expressed sincere remorse and was prepared to pay restitution.
“It was his desire to pay these people back and make them whole,” Heathman said.
In addition, Heathman said, Morley avoided a guilty plea because that would have meant loss of his license to sell insurance in Maryland. The defendant made a “significant income” on life and health insurance that could be applied to restitution, Heathman said.
At the original sentencing in Shawnee County, Morley vowed he would work hard to repay his debts. Here’s what he said: “I will take my last dying breath making certain that you get every dime of your money back. The only way that I can do that is to stay in the insurance business and enable my experience to be applied to my obligations.”
Despite a troubled history in the securities industry and the lifetime ban in Maryland, as of 2020, he was still trusted enough by regulators there to sell insurance.
Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.
