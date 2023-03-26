Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

By Dan Peleschuk KYIV (Reuters) -A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would destabilise that country, which he said had been taken "hostage" by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision on Saturday, sending a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine and escalating a standoff with the West. Although the move was not unexpected and Putin said it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises, it is one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals s...
During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican advisor Tara Setmayer went off on Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for their defense of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists at a Waco rally on Saturday night, saying it made her 'stomach turn over."
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart about Trump's first major gathering as he makes a third run for the presidency, Setmayer dismissed the speeches she heard as "whining"' and "yawning."
After calling the whole situation a "pity party," she continued, "All he did last night, and the same thing that Marjorie Taylor Greene and all of them are doing, this is the memo: they are whining and complaining and this grievance and this victimization-- that is their entire campaign."
"And what it is doing is that it implanting and indoctrinating these people into believing that it is us versus them; you heard him talk about that last night," she continued. "He said something else on top of that, 'I'm your justice, I'm your retribution,' all of those things are very cult leader-like, very dictator and very un-American for a potential presidential candidate."
"You know, the whining and there was yawning," she added. "That's what happened last night, because it was the same rehash of these grievances, but it continues to gin these people up until they make decisions like, 'well, we don't like our government.' These people don't like America."
GOPer blames 'both sides' after Trump glorifies Jan. 6 defendants at Texas rally
March 26, 2023
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said "both sides" were to blame after former President Donald Trump glorified Jan. 6 defendants at a rally in Waco, Texas over the weekend.
In an interview on CBS News, host Margaret Brennan pointed to Trump's Saturday rally in Waco.
"When he walked on stage, he played a recording made by some of those who are being prosecuted for attacking the Capitol on January 6th," Brennan said. "He also had footage seeming to glorify the attack that day. He's calling for protests. He said things like death and destruction if he's indicted."
"I know you've supported him in the past," she added. "Do you support statements like this?"
"Look, January 6th was a terrible day. We have to make sure that never happens again," Gonzales replied. "But it was great to have President Trump back in Texas. And it was a reminder that Trump's policies, President Trump's policies worked. Right now, we're in a time where Biden is failing us. And so, I welcome any serious presidential candidate to come to Texas, see it firsthand."
"But what the former president was talking about was not policy or substance," Brennan countered. "Don't you see some danger from lionizing those who are being prosecuted for breaking the law and attacking the place where you and other lawmakers work? Isn't that part of it something that must give you pause?"
"The rhetoric is absolutely out of control," Gonzales insisted. "On both sides, on all sides."
"But I'd also see, you know, I see President Trump honestly being attacked, being demonized on all these different fronts," he continued. You know, things that are happening to him in regards to the classified documentation, similar things happen to President Biden. You don't see those things."
Brennan pressed Gonzales on his support for Trump.
"This is a line that you feel you can't cross when it comes to criticizing what the former president did with lionizing January 6th attackers?" she said.
"I'm always going to fight for what I believe is right," Gonzales asserted. "And what I see right now is people are fed up with the environment that is happening. They're fed up with the rhetoric. They're tired of inflation. They're tired of the border crisis. They're tired of the national security policy. And they want real action."
"And whoever delivers that for them is going to get their vote, whether that's President Trump or anyone else," he concluded.
'How about the truth?' Chuck Todd clashes with Trump attorney over hush money payments
March 26, 2023
Joseph Tacopina, an attorney for Donald Trump, lashed out at NBC host Chuck Todd who suggested that the former president was not telling the truth about having an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.
"What this investigation may end up being is about — is essentially the falsifying of business records," Todd told Tacopina in a Sunday interview. "This is not an unusual crime to charge someone in the Manhattan District Attorney's office. We have over sixty instances of this."
"You couldn't be more wrong when you make that statement," Tacopina disagreed. "This, first of all, would be a case of first... never in the history of this country has this been done before, and never in the Manhattan District Attorney's office has someone been charged with a crime for falsifying business records to pay hush money as they call it or confidential settlement."
"What should he put in his ledger?" the attorney said of Trump.
"How about the truth?" Todd suggested. "You keep saying, 'What should be in the ledger?' Shouldn't it be the truth?"
"Chuck, you're being a little petty when you look at this now," Tacopina charged. "Because there is no filing obligation."
