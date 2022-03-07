Ukrainian actor who joined resistance against Russian invasion is killed during shelling

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed in Irpin this weekend while fighting against Russian forces, according to TMZ.

The news of Lee's death was first reported by the Odesa International Film Festival, which memorialized him by listing his film credentials, including roles in "Shtolnya," "Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors," "Zvychayna Sprava," "The Fight Rules," "Meeting of Classmates" and more.

"We call on the world community to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia and stop the war. We urge you to close the sky over Ukraine immediately and continue to boycott Russian cinema," the OIFF wrote.

TMZ reports that it's unclear when Lee joined the Ukrainian military -- "but Lee is reported to have served in a territorial defense unit ... which apparently saw action in Irpin, an area that was under siege all weekend long -- as many saw first-hand in brutal fashion."

He was 33-years-old.

