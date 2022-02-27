Ukrainian oil and gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions

By Maria Tsvetkova and Aleksandar Vasovic KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system. Ukrainian forces were holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital, Kyiv, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two entered its fourth day. Russian missiles found their mark, including a strike that set an oil terminal ablaze in Vasylkiv, southwe...