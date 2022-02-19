Ukrainian president jokes that technical issue is 'cyberattack'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Matt Dunham/PA Wire/dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Matt Dunham/PA Wire/dpa

It's a "cyberattack," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his translation equipment breaks down during a Munich Security Conference appearance, making a joke about repeated online attacks against his country amid tensions with Russia.

"You see, Russia is not here, but they're here," he jokes, referring to Russia's decision not to send a delegation to this year's conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Matt Dunham/PA Wire/dpa