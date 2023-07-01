UN chief urges international aid in visit to gang-ravaged Haiti

By Harold Isaac PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, visiting Haiti's capital on Saturday, said international aid has not met the impoverished country's growing humanitarian needs, and urged more support for the Haitian police to fight gangs. The visit was meant to spotlight the crises facing the Caribbean country as it struggles to combat violent gangs that have largely overrun the capital Port-au-Prince, and Guterres made a plea for solidarity. The U.N. chief nine months ago proposed that one or more nations send a "rapid action force" to support Haiti...