UN chief urges international aid in visit to gang-ravaged Haiti

By Harold Isaac PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, visiting Haiti's capital on Saturday, said international aid has not met the impoverished country's growing humanitarian needs, and urged more support for the Haitian police to fight gangs. The visit was meant to spotlight the crises facing the Caribbean country as it struggles to combat violent gangs that have largely overrun the capital Port-au-Prince, and Guterres made a plea for solidarity. The U.N. chief nine months ago proposed that one or more nations send a "rapid action force" to support Haiti...
Donald Trump has been criticized for years for purportedly inappropriate and even sexual comments about his daughter Ivanka, and those criticisms have ramped up recently with new allegations from Trump's time in office, but none of that is likely to matter to diehard Trump fans, according to a Guardian columnist.
Recently, the discussion of Trump's alleged obsession with Ivanka was revived when it was reported that his former chief of staff John Kelly once had to step in and remind the then-president that Ivanka was his own daughter. Those newer allegations come from the book of Miles Taylor, a former Trump official.
Those alleged comments, which are reinforced by on-camera comments Trump has made about Ivanka in the past, could possibly do nothing to affect Trump's loyal base. That was the case when Trump was found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, according to columnist Arwa Mahdawi.
"While it is clear that Trump fans don’t care about the former president’s misogyny, might they care about the claims he sexualized his own daughter? After all, these are the same people who have whipped themselves into a moral panic about the non-existent danger LGBTQ+ people pose to children. These are the same people who can’t go a day without spewing unfounded slurs about gay people being 'groomers,'" Mahdawi wrote Saturday. "These are the same people who are intent on banning books from school libraries because they’re worried that references to race or gender identity will harm their children. They’re the people triggered by a book about seahorses, for God’s sake, because it contained too many details about their mating rituals."
Mahdawi concludes by suggesting that Trump's loyal supporters "have no problem voting for a guy who pays off porn stars and allegedly fantasizes about his daughter. Republican family values in action."
GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls pine for endorsement from a very surprising source
Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire remains a hot commodity for an endorsement in the crowded GOP presidential field – despite his outspoken opposition of Donald Trump, Fox News reported today.
Sununu, who announced June 5 that he won’t enter the GOP race, has been sought out by the dozen candidates challenging Trump as they campaign in the key state of New Hampshire, the report said. It highlighted a moment this week when Sununu introduced his former gubernatorial colleague, current GOP candidate Nikki Haley, at a fundraiser.
“After exchanging a hug, Haley kicked off her comments to the crowd by saying, ‘You’ve got a great governor,’” the report said. “With a joke that elicited plenty of laughter, she said, "Governor, I very much worry about your health. What I’m thinking is, I don’t want you to over-stress. I don’t want you to get out there and do too much. So, I think what’s best is, go ahead and endorse me now."
Haley is one of six former or current GOP governors who worked alongside of Sununu, it noted, adding, “They and the six other Republican presidential candidates who are also challenging Trump for the GOP nomination have been calling Sununu, or meeting with him when they’re campaigning in New Hampshire, asking for his advice and suggestions, and maybe even for his support down the road.”
The reporting also said:
“Besides Haley, in recent weeks former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, ex-CIA spy and former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas and environmental lawyer and high-profile vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who’s primary-challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination — have all met with Sununu. And three other candidates — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former Governors Chris Christie of New Jersey and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas — huddled in-person with Sununu earlier this year.”
Sununu has said he’s open to making an endorsement in the race, unlike fellow Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is also popular in a key early primary state.
As Raw Storyreported June 11 , Sununu has openly slammed Trump for the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal. Sununu called that scandal “severe” and “very self-inflicted.”
“Referring to Trump 2024 rival candidates, Sununu said, 'They have to come out and acknowledge this is different, this is serious,' adding, 'I just see too many of the candidates trying to walk around it — 'We'll see what happens.' … You're running against this guy. He's whopping you by 40 points. Everybody needs to come out in concert.'"
"So, it's not just Chris Christie hitting Donald Trump. … It is a party message. That is very, very important because Donald Trump doesn't represent the Republican Party. He only represents himself."
'A concern for Trump's team': Ex-prosecutor shows how DOJ could expand criminal case to D.C.
Donald Trump is already facing dozens of criminal charges, but his legal liability could be expanded in several states and in Washington, D.C, a federal prosecutor said on Saturday.
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti appeared on MSNBC, where he was asked about why the DOJ would keep a Florida grand jury seeing evidence while evidence surfaced in Bedminster. Specifically, Mariotti was asked about how Trump's legal team is handling having multiple sources of potential legal liability.
"Well, it's a difficult position for his defense team to be in, because they have to defend against, potentially, a moving target," he said. "They know what the charges are now but they could expand them in the future, and prosecutors always continue to investigate in charges."
Mariotti added that he has used a similar tactic when he brought a case against a real estate developer.
Mariotti also said that he could see criminal cases being brought in Arizona, Georgia, and other jurisdictions lost by Trump. However, he said it was also possible there is a "broad" case merging all these jurisdictions that could be brought in Washington, D.C., where there is already some grand jury activity.
